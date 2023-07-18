Good Morning Kuwait, KTV, interviews U.S. Army Central Command Chaplain Douglas Swift

Chaplain (Col.) Douglas Swift interviews live with a Good Morning Kuwait news anchor, discussing religious support to service members, the role and capabilities of a chaplain, and partnership between the United States and Kuwait, Jul. 25, 2023. Good Morning Kuwait, on Kuwait Television Channel 2, is run by the Kuwait Ministry of Information. (Recorded by KTV2)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 11:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|892066
|VIRIN:
|230725-A-FM739-5763
|Filename:
|DOD_109797043
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|KUWAIT CITY, KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
