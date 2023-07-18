Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Good Morning Kuwait, KTV, interviews U.S. Army Central Command Chaplain Douglas Swift

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    07.25.2023

    Video by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Chaplain (Col.) Douglas Swift interviews live with a Good Morning Kuwait news anchor, discussing religious support to service members, the role and capabilities of a chaplain, and partnership between the United States and Kuwait, Jul. 25, 2023. Good Morning Kuwait, on Kuwait Television Channel 2, is run by the Kuwait Ministry of Information. (Recorded by KTV2)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 11:49
    Length: 00:05:59
