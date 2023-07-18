Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Razor Talon 2023 Highlights

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    The 521st and 621st Contingency Response Squadrons participate in Exercise Razor Talon at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C. The exercise, hosted by Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., aimed to certify the wing as an Air Combat Command lead wing and execute operations in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892059
    VIRIN: 230726-F-XJ149-1905
    Filename: DOD_109796985
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Razor Talon 2023 Highlights, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    MCAS Cherry Point
    4 FW
    621 CRS
    521 CRS

