The 521st and 621st Contingency Response Squadrons participate in Exercise Razor Talon at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C. The exercise, hosted by Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C., aimed to certify the wing as an Air Combat Command lead wing and execute operations in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892059
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-XJ149-1905
|Filename:
|DOD_109796985
|Length:
|00:06:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Razor Talon 2023 Highlights, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
