    Joint Military Working Dogs train detection, aggression, detection

    DJIBOUTI

    07.31.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa and Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, military working dog handlers conduct detection, aggression, detection training at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 08:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892052
    VIRIN: 230728-F-EE215-1002
    Filename: DOD_109796815
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: DJ

