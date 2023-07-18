Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe News - 4Days March

    NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS

    07.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    AFN Europe News highlighting the International 4 Day Marches Nijmegen, Netherlands. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 05:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892046
    VIRIN: 230721-N-LD903-4961
    Filename: DOD_109796558
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NIJMEGEN, NL 

    This work, AFN Europe News - 4Days March, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Netherlands
    Navy
    Army
    4Days March

