AFN TV In Focus: 31st FW integrates with 48th FW at Aviano Air Base to Strengthen Interoperability

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892042" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 31st Fighter Wing and the 48th FW perform interagency operations during the 31/48 exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 10, 2023. The 31/48 exercise allowed for F-16s from Aviano Air Base to integrate with the F-35s assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath, England, to optimize and strengthen the integration of fourth and fifth generation aircraft interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)