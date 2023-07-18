Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN TV In Focus: 31st FW integrates with 48th FW at Aviano Air Base to Strengthen Interoperability

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.10.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Members of the 31st Fighter Wing and the 48th FW perform interagency operations during the 31/48 exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 10, 2023. The 31/48 exercise allowed for F-16s from Aviano Air Base to integrate with the F-35s assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath, England, to optimize and strengthen the integration of fourth and fifth generation aircraft interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 03:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892042
    VIRIN: 230710-F-JP321-7410
    Filename: DOD_109796482
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN TV In Focus: 31st FW integrates with 48th FW at Aviano Air Base to Strengthen Interoperability, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f-16
    fighting falcon
    f-35
    air force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT