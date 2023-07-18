Members of the 31st Fighter Wing and the 48th FW perform interagency operations during the 31/48 exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 10, 2023. The 31/48 exercise allowed for F-16s from Aviano Air Base to integrate with the F-35s assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath, England, to optimize and strengthen the integration of fourth and fifth generation aircraft interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 03:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|892042
|VIRIN:
|230710-F-JP321-7410
|Filename:
|DOD_109796482
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN TV In Focus: 31st FW integrates with 48th FW at Aviano Air Base to Strengthen Interoperability, by SrA Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
