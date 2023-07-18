Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll of CNO Adm. Mike Gilday's Visit to USS Milius (DDG 69)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.25.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230726-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 26, 2023) - B-Roll of Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday's, visit to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). During the visit Adm. Gilday presented the prestigious Spokane Award. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 00:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892037
    VIRIN: 230726-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_109796339
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of CNO Adm. Mike Gilday's Visit to USS Milius (DDG 69), by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNO
    b roll
    Spokane Award
    USS Milius (DDG 69)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT