230726-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 26, 2023) - B-Roll of Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday's, visit to the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). During the visit Adm. Gilday presented the prestigious Spokane Award. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 00:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892037
|VIRIN:
|230726-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109796339
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll of CNO Adm. Mike Gilday's Visit to USS Milius (DDG 69), by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
