Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO Visits USS Milius (DDG 69)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.25.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230726-N-CM740-1002 YOKOSUKA (July 26, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday visits Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). During the visit Gilday presented Milius with the prestigious Spokane Award. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 00:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892035
    VIRIN: 230726-N-CM740-1002
    Filename: DOD_109796337
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Visits USS Milius (DDG 69), by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNO
    Yokosuka
    Spokane Award
    USS Milius (DDG 69)
    Adm. Mike Gilday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT