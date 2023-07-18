230726-N-CM740-1002 YOKOSUKA (July 26, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday visits Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). During the visit Gilday presented Milius with the prestigious Spokane Award. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer/Released)
|07.25.2023
|07.31.2023 00:46
|Video Productions
|892035
|230726-N-CM740-1002
|DOD_109796337
|00:01:00
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|1
|1
This work, CNO Visits USS Milius (DDG 69), by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
