The Japanese Ground Self Defense Force participated in a cultural language exchange with Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2023 20:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892026
|VIRIN:
|230726-N-OR754-3459
|Filename:
|DOD_109796094
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Cultural Language Exchange, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
