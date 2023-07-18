Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cultural Language Exchange

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.26.2023

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Japanese Ground Self Defense Force participated in a cultural language exchange with Sailors from Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 20:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892026
    VIRIN: 230726-N-OR754-3459
    Filename: DOD_109796094
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cultural Language Exchange, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    English
    Japanese
    JGSDF
    language exchange

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT