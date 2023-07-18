Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hydration Spot

    JAPAN

    07.19.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Champlain 

    AFN Sasebo

    230719-N-HI741-3408
    Hydration is important during exercise and while outside in the summer. MC2 Orion Shotton and MC2 Isaac Esposito star in a spot about the importance of staying hydrated.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Champlain)

