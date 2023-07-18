230719-N-HI741-3408
Hydration is important during exercise and while outside in the summer. MC2 Orion Shotton and MC2 Isaac Esposito star in a spot about the importance of staying hydrated.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Champlain)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2023 20:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892025
|VIRIN:
|230719-N-HI741-3408
|Filename:
|DOD_109796093
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hydration Spot, by PO2 Isaac Champlain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT