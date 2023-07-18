Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Iwakuni Green Route Bus Animation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.28.2023

    Video by Cpl. Calah Thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    This animation was created using Adobe Illustrator 2023 and Adobe After Effects 2023 to provide important additional information on the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Green Bus Route. The illustration used as the background was created using hand-drawn techniques and was posted on the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni official Facebook page and serves as a reference guide to be used by anyone at any time. (U.S. Marine Corps animation by Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 19:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 892020
    VIRIN: 230728-M-DL962-1002
    Filename: DOD_109796070
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Green Route Bus Animation, by Cpl Calah Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    schedule
    shuttle bus
    green route

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT