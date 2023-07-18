Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon Area Fair

    LEBANON, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Video by Spc. David Thomson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Ambassador Demonstration Team perform a simulated maneuver during the Lebanon Area Fair at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center, July 29, 2023. This demonstration showcases the hard work Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers put into their training as well as their capabilities and equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. David Thomson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892014
    VIRIN: 230730-Z-TV920-1002
    Filename: DOD_109795999
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: LEBANON, PA, US 

    Stryker

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    28th Infantry Division
    Stryker
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Readiness
    M-ATV

