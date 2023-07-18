Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon Area Fair

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Ambassador Demonstration Team perform a simulated maneuver during the Lebanon Area Fair at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center, July 29, 2023. This demonstration showcases the hard work Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers put into their training as well as their capabilities and equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. David Thomson)