U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Ambassador Demonstration Team perform a simulated maneuver during the Lebanon Area Fair at the Lebanon Valley Expo Center, July 29, 2023. This demonstration showcases the hard work Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers put into their training as well as their capabilities and equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. David Thomson)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2023 16:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892013
|VIRIN:
|230730-Z-TV920-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109795992
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|LEBANON, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ambassador Demonstration Team at Lebanon Area Fair, by SPC David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Stryker
Fort Indiantown Gap
