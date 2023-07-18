Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD: More Bang for the Buck

    KUWAIT

    07.26.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Hughes, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, explains the process of detonating “Code-H” munitions, or unserviceable munitions, at Udairi Range, Kuwait, July 26, 2023. EOD technicians protect personnel, resources, and the environment from the effects of explosive hazards, making them vital to safe combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 04:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892002
    VIRIN: 230726-F-AQ171-4615
    Filename: DOD_109795818
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, EOD: More Bang for the Buck, by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    EOD
    Ali Al Salem
    More Bang for the buck

