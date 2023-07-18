Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues diver at sea near St. Petersburg

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescued a man after he became ill while diving from a 25-foot boat 12 miles west of Egmont Key, Florida, July 29, 2023. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified that a 57-year-old man aboard the boat began experiencing symptoms of decompression sickness. (U.S. Coast Guard video.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 21:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891996
    VIRIN: 230729-G-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_109795621
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues diver at sea near St. Petersburg, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    diver
    hoist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT