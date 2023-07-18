Coast Guard rescues diver at sea near St. Petersburg

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescued a man after he became ill while diving from a 25-foot boat 12 miles west of Egmont Key, Florida, July 29, 2023. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified that a 57-year-old man aboard the boat began experiencing symptoms of decompression sickness. (U.S. Coast Guard video.)
