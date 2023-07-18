Coast Guard rescues 9 adults after their fishing vessel runs aground aground near San Clemente Island

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN DIEGO - A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew rescues nine adults after their 47-foot fishing vessel runs aground near the San Clemente Island shoreline, July 29, 2023. Once on the scene, the helicopter crew lowered the rescue swimmer, recovered all nine adults and transported them to Coast Guard Sector San Diego. U.S. Coast Guard video.