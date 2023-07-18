Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 9 adults after their fishing vessel runs aground aground near San Clemente Island

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    SAN DIEGO - A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew rescues nine adults after their 47-foot fishing vessel runs aground near the San Clemente Island shoreline, July 29, 2023. Once on the scene, the helicopter crew lowered the rescue swimmer, recovered all nine adults and transported them to Coast Guard Sector San Diego. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 18:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891993
    VIRIN: 230729-G-XX113-1001
    Filename: DOD_109795581
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Search and rescue
    San Diego
    rescue
    save
    SD

