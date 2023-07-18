Coast Guard rescues 9 adults after their fishing vessel runs aground aground near San Clemente Island

SAN DIEGO - A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew rescues nine adults after their 47-foot fishing vessel runs aground near the San Clemente Island shoreline, July 29, 2023. Once on the scene, the helicopter crew lowered the rescue swimmer, recovered all nine adults and transported them to Coast Guard Sector San Diego. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 18:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891993
|VIRIN:
|230729-G-XX113-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109795581
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
