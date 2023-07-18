Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wisconsin Guard unit returns from Horn of Africa deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alice Ripberger 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office     

    Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, and senior Wisconsin National Guard officials welcomed home approximately 260 Soldiers of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at Dane County Regional Airport Saturday, July 29. The 157th returned from a nine-month deployment to Djibouti, Africa in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, which conducts operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional stability, dissuade conflict, and protect U.S. and coalition interests. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 18:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891988
    VIRIN: 230729-Z-A3612-1001
    Filename: DOD_109795557
    Length: 00:08:48
    Location: MADISON, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin Guard unit returns from Horn of Africa deployment, by SSG Alice Ripberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING
    #AFRICOM
    #CJTF-HOA
    #WisGuard
    #nationalguard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #157MEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT