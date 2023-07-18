Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army lieutenant shares experiences as part of Talisman Sabre 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.26.2023

    Video by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    I Corps

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jakub Kusiak, a logistics officer assigned to America's First Corps, shares his experiences as part of Talisman Sabre 23 at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, July 26, 2023. The United States, Australia and other partner forces use this exercise to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain warfare scenarios that replicate current and potential future global security challenges. The exercise is a major undertaking for all participating nations and reflects the strength and priority of alliances, strategic partnerships and ongoing military-military relationships.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 18:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 891987
    VIRIN: 230726-A-NQ680-5314
    Filename: DOD_109795518
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: QLD, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army lieutenant shares experiences as part of Talisman Sabre 23, by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    I Corps
    Talisman Sabre
    JPMRC
    USINDOPACOM
    TalismanSabre23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT