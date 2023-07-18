U.S. Army lieutenant shares experiences as part of Talisman Sabre 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jakub Kusiak, a logistics officer assigned to America's First Corps, shares his experiences as part of Talisman Sabre 23 at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, July 26, 2023. The United States, Australia and other partner forces use this exercise to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain warfare scenarios that replicate current and potential future global security challenges. The exercise is a major undertaking for all participating nations and reflects the strength and priority of alliances, strategic partnerships and ongoing military-military relationships.