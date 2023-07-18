U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jakub Kusiak, a logistics officer assigned to America's First Corps, shares his experiences as part of Talisman Sabre 23 at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, July 26, 2023. The United States, Australia and other partner forces use this exercise to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain warfare scenarios that replicate current and potential future global security challenges. The exercise is a major undertaking for all participating nations and reflects the strength and priority of alliances, strategic partnerships and ongoing military-military relationships.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 18:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|891987
|VIRIN:
|230726-A-NQ680-5314
|Filename:
|DOD_109795518
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army lieutenant shares experiences as part of Talisman Sabre 23, by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
