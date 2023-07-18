Sioux Falls Air Show hosts Iowa KC-135

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the Iowa Air National Guard held a prominent position along the flight line at the Sioux Falls Air Show this weekend.
Headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the event held during the weekend of July 29 and 30 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota featured a variety aircraft from all branches of the U.S. military.
The popular public event is a unique community relations event that allows free, full access for enthusiast to see military up close.
Long lines led to an Iowa ANG KC-135 at the event. Once inside the giant air refueling plane visitors got to crawl through the business end at back of the aircraft. Enthusiasts also got to sit in the cockpit where they could visit with a 185th pilot.
Lt. Colonel Dallas Shearer works as a drill status guard member with Iowa's 185th ARW when he is not flying full time for Southwest Airlines.
