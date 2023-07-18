Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sioux Falls Air Show hosts Iowa KC-135

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A KC-135 Stratotanker from the Iowa Air National Guard held a prominent position along the flight line at the Sioux Falls Air Show this weekend.

    Headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the event held during the weekend of July 29 and 30 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota featured a variety aircraft from all branches of the U.S. military.

    The popular public event is a unique community relations event that allows free, full access for enthusiast to see military up close.

    Long lines led to an Iowa ANG KC-135 at the event. Once inside the giant air refueling plane visitors got to crawl through the business end at back of the aircraft. Enthusiasts also got to sit in the cockpit where they could visit with a 185th pilot.

    Lt. Colonel Dallas Shearer works as a drill status guard member with Iowa's 185th ARW when he is not flying full time for Southwest Airlines.


    Lower thirds:
    Lt Col. Dallas Shearer
    KC-135 Pilot 185th Air Refueling Wing

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891986
    VIRIN: 230729-Z-KZ880-1001
    Filename: DOD_109795514
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sioux Falls Air Show hosts Iowa KC-135, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    Sioux Falls Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT