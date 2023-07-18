Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man injured fishing 130 miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi provides oversight and support as an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from the air station medevacs a 37-year-old man from a boat about 130 miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas, July 29, 2023. The man sustained lacerations from the propellor of the 43-foot center console while fishing with five other adults. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

