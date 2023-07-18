Coast Guard medevacs man injured fishing 130 miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi provides oversight and support as an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from the air station medevacs a 37-year-old man from a boat about 130 miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas, July 29, 2023. The man sustained lacerations from the propellor of the 43-foot center console while fishing with five other adults. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)