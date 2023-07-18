Coast Guard medevacs man injured fishing 130 miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi provides oversight and support as an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from the air station medevacs a 37-year-old man from a boat about 130 miles offshore Corpus Christi, Texas, July 29, 2023. The man sustained lacerations from the propellor of the 43-foot center console while fishing with five other adults. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 14:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891985
|VIRIN:
|230729-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109795490
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
