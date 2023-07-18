U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment from Fort Carson, Colorado, conduct Shallow Water Egress Training at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on July 23, 2023. The training simulates an emergency water landing where rotary wing aircraft are likely to invert due to the location and weight of the engines. The 4-4 ARB is deployed as part of the 185th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard, supporting operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Hamann)
|07.23.2023
|07.29.2023 05:04
|Newscasts
|891975
|230723-Z-MX357-1000
|230723
|DOD_109795265
|00:01:06
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|0
|0
