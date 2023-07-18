Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missile Warning: A collaborative effort to support the warfighter

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2023

    Video by Capt. Mahalia Frost 

    Space Systems Command

    Missile warning’s detecting and tracking capabilities play an integral role in the United States Space Force’s efforts to enable its servicemembers, partners, joint and coalition forces. Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS), the service’s fully operational constellation, continues this mission in supporting the warfighter. Leaders from Space Operations Command and Space Systems Command discuss how the collaborative partnership, between the operations and acquisition communities, ensures the United States has the necessary space capabilities to deter and defeat any threat posed to national security.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 20:46
    This work, Missile Warning: A collaborative effort to support the warfighter, by Capt. Mahalia Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Space Operations

    Acquisition and Procurement

    Satellite
    Partnerships
    SSC
    SBIRS
    SpOC

