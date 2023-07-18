Missile Warning: A collaborative effort to support the warfighter

Missile warning’s detecting and tracking capabilities play an integral role in the United States Space Force’s efforts to enable its servicemembers, partners, joint and coalition forces. Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS), the service’s fully operational constellation, continues this mission in supporting the warfighter. Leaders from Space Operations Command and Space Systems Command discuss how the collaborative partnership, between the operations and acquisition communities, ensures the United States has the necessary space capabilities to deter and defeat any threat posed to national security.
|07.12.2023
|07.28.2023 20:46
|Interviews
|891967
|230712-X-BE432-1001
|DOD_109795066
|00:04:30
|US
|1
|1
Space Operations
Acquisition and Procurement
