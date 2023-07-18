Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHS facilitates recent family unit removal flights

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Corey Bullard 

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilitated the recent removal of family units to Central America as part of dozens of other routine ICE removal flights conducted throughout the hemisphere and around the world.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 18:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891959
    VIRIN: 230727-O-BN563-2284
    Filename: DOD_109794932
    Length: 00:15:17
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    ICE, ERO, Repatriation, CBP, Central America

