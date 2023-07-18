DHS facilitates recent family unit removal flights

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilitated the recent removal of family units to Central America as part of dozens of other routine ICE removal flights conducted throughout the hemisphere and around the world.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 18:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891959
|VIRIN:
|230727-O-BN563-2284
|Filename:
|DOD_109794932
|Length:
|00:15:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT