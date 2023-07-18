video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891943" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo recap video taken at the McChord Field flight line at JBLM, Washington, July 10-16, 2023. The mission of the JAWE was to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. (U.S. Air Force video shot by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus, created by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)