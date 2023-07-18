Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo recap video taken at the McChord Field flight line at JBLM, Washington, July 10-16, 2023. The mission of the JAWE was to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. (U.S. Air Force video shot by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus, created by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891943
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-TT585-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109794323
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo, by A1C Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
