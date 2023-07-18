U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Forces UNITAS, and partnered and allied nations conduct multilateral training during UNITAS LXIV in Colombia, July 11 - 21, 2023. UNITAS, hosted by Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Colton K. Garrett)
The Music within the following video production is copyright material used under license with HookSounds contract dated 1 Dec. 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 16:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891942
|VIRIN:
|230728-M-FS141-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109794294
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|CO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, UNITAS LXIV, by Sgt Colton Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT