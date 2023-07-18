Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tyndall AFB - Auto Hobby shop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    325th Force Support Squadron Auto Hobby shop highlight. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891940
    VIRIN: 230728-F-LY429-1001
    Filename: DOD_109794172
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall AFB - Auto Hobby shop, by Amn Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Cars
    Maintenance
    Tyndall
    Auto Hobby
    325 FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT