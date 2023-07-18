Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing conduct medical training during Razor Talon 23-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 26, 2023. RT-23 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 14:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891938
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-SR682-9438
|Filename:
|DOD_109794058
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Airmen conduct medical training during Razor Talon, by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
