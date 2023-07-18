Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen participate in Razor Talon

    LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participate in Razor Talon 23-1 at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, July 27, 2023. RT-23 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 14:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891937
    VIRIN: 230727-F-SD514-9037
    Filename: DOD_109794028
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen participate in Razor Talon, by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    C-17
    Air Combat Command
    F-15E
    Razor Talon

