Airmen participate in Razor Talon

Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participate in Razor Talon 23-1 at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, July 27, 2023. RT-23 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)