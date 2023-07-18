Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participate in Razor Talon 23-1 at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, July 27, 2023. RT-23 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 14:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891937
|VIRIN:
|230727-F-SD514-9037
|Filename:
|DOD_109794028
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Airmen participate in Razor Talon, by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
