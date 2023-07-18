75 Years of Powering Maritime Dominance: Deputy Director

The Deputy Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program Chuck Taylor discusses his perspective on the significance of the 75th Anniversary of Naval Reactors and the lasting impact of Adm. Hyman G. Rickover.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|891930
|VIRIN:
|230728-O-NM789-1013
|Filename:
|DOD_109793935
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
