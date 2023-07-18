Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75 Years of Powering Maritime Dominance: Deputy Director

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Daniel Seymour 

    U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

    The Deputy Director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program Chuck Taylor discusses his perspective on the significance of the 75th Anniversary of Naval Reactors and the lasting impact of Adm. Hyman G. Rickover.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891930
    VIRIN: 230728-O-NM789-1013
    Filename: DOD_109793935
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75 Years of Powering Maritime Dominance: Deputy Director, by Daniel Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    anniversary
    rickover
    aircraft carrier
    submarine
    nuclear navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT