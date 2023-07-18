Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Paladins display firepower as Baltic Thunder exercise rumbles into Lithuania

    KLAIPEDA, LITHUANIA

    07.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, supporting 4th Infantry Division, fire M109A6 Paladins during the Baltic Thunder live-fire exercise near Klaipeda, Lithuania, July 27. The multinational exercise provided NATO allies from Lithuania and Slovakia an opportunity to conduct fire missions and share best practices. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 14:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891929
    VIRIN: 230725-A-AS463-6555
    Filename: DOD_109793928
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: KLAIPEDA, LT 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

