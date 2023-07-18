B-Roll: Paladins display firepower as Baltic Thunder exercise rumbles into Lithuania

U.S. Army Soldiers with Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, supporting 4th Infantry Division, fire M109A6 Paladins during the Baltic Thunder live-fire exercise near Klaipeda, Lithuania, July 27. The multinational exercise provided NATO allies from Lithuania and Slovakia an opportunity to conduct fire missions and share best practices. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)
|07.27.2023
|07.28.2023 14:05
|B-Roll
|Location:
|KLAIPEDA, LT
