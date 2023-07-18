Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing participate in mass casualty training as part of Razor Talon 23-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 28, 2023. RT-23 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891925
|VIRIN:
|230727-F-AF202-6900
|Filename:
|DOD_109793922
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Airmen participate in MASCAL training during Razor Talon, by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
