B-Roll: 4th Infantry Division celebrates Chaplain Corps birthday with Task Force Ivy, NATO partners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891923" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Thomas Helms III, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Chaplain, Col. Charles Knoll, commander of the 4th Infantry Division Artillery, and Sgt. Javonte Ellis, a religious affairs noncommissioned officer with 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, celebrate the 248th U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ 248th anniversary at Camp Adazi, Latvia, July 28. Chaplains from Task Force Ivy joined chaplains from other NATO nations to mark the occasion. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. video photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)