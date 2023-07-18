B-Roll: 4th Infantry Division celebrates Chaplain Corps birthday with Task Force Ivy, NATO partners

U.S. Army Col. Thomas Helms III, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Chaplain, Col. Charles Knoll, commander of the 4th Infantry Division Artillery, and Sgt. Javonte Ellis, a religious affairs noncommissioned officer with 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, celebrate the 248th U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ 248th anniversary at Camp Adazi, Latvia, July 28. Chaplains from Task Force Ivy joined chaplains from other NATO nations to mark the occasion. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. video photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)
|07.28.2023
|07.28.2023 13:54
|B-Roll
|891923
|230728-A-AS463-6138
|DOD_109793907
|00:01:08
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|1
|1
