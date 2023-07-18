Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen return from Razor Talon

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing return from Razor Talon at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 28, 2023. RT-23 is an Agile Combat Employment exercise, focusing on executing interservice “hub and spoke” operations from several locations to improve interoperability and combat capabilities between the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and NATO military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891913
    VIRIN: 230728-F-LD599-1866
    Filename: DOD_109793752
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Airmen return from Razor Talon, by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Air Combat Command
    F-15E
    Razor Talon

