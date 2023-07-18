Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing return from Razor Talon at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 28, 2023. RT-23 is an Agile Combat Employment exercise, focusing on executing interservice “hub and spoke” operations from several locations to improve interoperability and combat capabilities between the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and NATO military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 12:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891913
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-LD599-1866
|Filename:
|DOD_109793752
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Airmen return from Razor Talon, by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT