Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moody Air Force Base Key Spouse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    If you have a heart for helping others, you should consider being a key spouse at Moody AFB to help Team Moody families, offer support, and foster lasting friendships.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 12:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891911
    VIRIN: 230717-F-JS667-1001
    Filename: DOD_109793718
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody Air Force Base Key Spouse, by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Moody AFB
    Air Force
    key spouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT