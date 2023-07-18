FORT DIX-US Army Reserve Warrior Exercise (WAREX) RANGE 12 Troop Construction. JULY 25, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers Reconstruct Range 12 during the US Army Reserve Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 78-23-02 which is being conducted on US Army Support Activity (USASA) Fort Dix 15-29 July 2023. This annual large-scale exercise brings 3,200 US Army Reserve Soldiers together to train individual tasks and small unit collective tasks. The exercise includes training involving simulators and simulations, individual and crew served live fire weapons qualification, and small unit collective force-on-force maneuver training. Upon completion, the exercise will have demonstrated the Army Reserve’s ability to maintain a combat ready Reserve element with proficiency in fundamental warrior skills. (Video provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)