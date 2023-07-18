Soldiers Reconstruct Range 12 during the US Army Reserve Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 78-23-02 which is being conducted on US Army Support Activity (USASA) Fort Dix 15-29 July 2023. This annual large-scale exercise brings 3,200 US Army Reserve Soldiers together to train individual tasks and small unit collective tasks. The exercise includes training involving simulators and simulations, individual and crew served live fire weapons qualification, and small unit collective force-on-force maneuver training. Upon completion, the exercise will have demonstrated the Army Reserve’s ability to maintain a combat ready Reserve element with proficiency in fundamental warrior skills. (Video provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 11:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891905
|VIRIN:
|230725-A-IE493-8704
|Filename:
|DOD_109793625
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FORT DIX-US Army Reserve Warrior Exercise (WAREX) RANGE 12 Troop Construction. JULY 25, 2023, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
