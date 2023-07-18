Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat prowess during situational training exercises near Voru, Estonia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VORU, ESTONIA

    07.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 4th Infantry Division, conduct platoon situational training exercises at Nurispalu Training Area, Estonia, July 25. The training enabled Soldiers to engage in simulated combat scenarios, refine their tactical skills in real-world conditions, and enhance their adaptability to handle challenges on the battlefield. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 12:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891904
    VIRIN: 230725-A-AS463-2689
    Filename: DOD_109793620
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: VORU, EE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat prowess during situational training exercises near Voru, Estonia, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT