B-Roll: U.S. Army Soldiers showcase combat prowess during situational training exercises near Voru, Estonia

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 4th Infantry Division, conduct platoon situational training exercises at Nurispalu Training Area, Estonia, July 25. The training enabled Soldiers to engage in simulated combat scenarios, refine their tactical skills in real-world conditions, and enhance their adaptability to handle challenges on the battlefield. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)