    KC-46 Arrival hype video

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Team Travis welcomes a new generation of tanker operations with the KC-46A Pegasus at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 28, 2023.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 11:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 891903
    VIRIN: 230728-F-YT028-1001
    Filename: DOD_109793572
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46 Arrival hype video, by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

