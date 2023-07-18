Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tyndall Air Force Base Host STEM FEST 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tyndall Air Force Base FSS partnered with DoD Stem and STEM NOLA to bring the members of Tyndall and their families and day of science technology engineering and math fun. This even had over 60 events and was also covered by local news outlets.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 891896
    VIRIN: 230722-F-FN051-1001
    Filename: DOD_109793473
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall Air Force Base Host STEM FEST 2023, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Festival
    STEM
    Tyndall
    Inovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT