Tyndall Air Force Base Host STEM FEST 2023

Tyndall Air Force Base FSS partnered with DoD Stem and STEM NOLA to bring the members of Tyndall and their families and day of science technology engineering and math fun. This even had over 60 events and was also covered by local news outlets.