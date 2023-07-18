Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    74 FS, 41 RQS, 4 RA train together in exercise TEMPO THUNDER

    MODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    During the month of July, the 41st RQS, 74th FS and the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery trained side by side in exercise TEMPO THUNDER, strengthening their skills and testing interoperability capabilities. Practicing tactics, techniques and procedures, the allies continue to form a solid fighting foundation for years to come. The Fighting Fourth JTACs were also able to complete their 6-month currency while training alongside Team Moody, increasing mission readiness and furthering an invaluable partnership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 10:43
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: MODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US

