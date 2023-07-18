74 FS, 41 RQS, 4 RA train together in exercise TEMPO THUNDER

During the month of July, the 41st RQS, 74th FS and the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery trained side by side in exercise TEMPO THUNDER, strengthening their skills and testing interoperability capabilities. Practicing tactics, techniques and procedures, the allies continue to form a solid fighting foundation for years to come. The Fighting Fourth JTACs were also able to complete their 6-month currency while training alongside Team Moody, increasing mission readiness and furthering an invaluable partnership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|07.26.2023
|07.28.2023 10:43
|Package
|891892
|230726-F-TT702-1001
|DOD_109793439
|00:02:30
|MODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|1
|1
identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Combat Command
Moody Air Force Base
