74 FS, 41 RQS, 4 RA train together in exercise TEMPO THUNDER

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891892" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During the month of July, the 41st RQS, 74th FS and the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery trained side by side in exercise TEMPO THUNDER, strengthening their skills and testing interoperability capabilities. Practicing tactics, techniques and procedures, the allies continue to form a solid fighting foundation for years to come. The Fighting Fourth JTACs were also able to complete their 6-month currency while training alongside Team Moody, increasing mission readiness and furthering an invaluable partnership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)