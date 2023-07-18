Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard celebrates groundbreaking ceremony to rebuild from Hurricane Maria

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    07.27.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    (From left) Mr. Feliz Lizasuain Martinez, Puerto Rico Deputy State Secretary, Capt. Neal Armstrong, Commanding Officer Facilities Design and Construction Center (FDCC), Mr. Brian Labbe, Senior Vice President Operations, Tutor Perini Corporation, Rear Adm. Carola List, Director of Operational Logistics (DOL), Cmdr. Dianna Garfield, Commanding Officer Base San Juan and Ms. Gloria Ortiz, Deputy Puerto Rico State Historic Preservation Office celebrate the groundbreaking for rebuild efforts focused on Coast Guard infrastructure impacted by Hurricane Maria, July 27, 2023. New construction includes a 40,000 square-foot multi-mission building, a 5,000 square-foot base facilities building, front gate entrance, shoreline armored revetment, and a boat ramp. (U.S. Coast Guard video.)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 10:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891890
    VIRIN: 230727-G-ZZ000-1003
    Filename: DOD_109793431
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Coast Guard celebrates groundbreaking ceremony to rebuild from Hurricane Maria, by CPO Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Storm
    recap
    recapitalization
    SanJuan

