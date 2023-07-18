Coast Guard celebrates groundbreaking ceremony to rebuild from Hurricane Maria

(From left) Mr. Feliz Lizasuain Martinez, Puerto Rico Deputy State Secretary, Capt. Neal Armstrong, Commanding Officer Facilities Design and Construction Center (FDCC), Mr. Brian Labbe, Senior Vice President Operations, Tutor Perini Corporation, Rear Adm. Carola List, Director of Operational Logistics (DOL), Cmdr. Dianna Garfield, Commanding Officer Base San Juan and Ms. Gloria Ortiz, Deputy Puerto Rico State Historic Preservation Office celebrate the groundbreaking for rebuild efforts focused on Coast Guard infrastructure impacted by Hurricane Maria, July 27, 2023. New construction includes a 40,000 square-foot multi-mission building, a 5,000 square-foot base facilities building, front gate entrance, shoreline armored revetment, and a boat ramp. (U.S. Coast Guard video.)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 10:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891890
|VIRIN:
|230727-G-ZZ000-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109793431
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
