    FORT DIX-US Army Reserve Warrior Exercise (WAREX) RANGE 59C Instructional Firearms Training. JULY 21, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers train with crew served weapons on range 59C during the US Army Reserve Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 78-23-02 which is being conducted on US Army Support Activity (USASA) Fort Dix 15-29 July 2023. This annual large-scale exercise brings 3,200 US Army Reserve Soldiers together to train individual tasks and small unit collective tasks. The exercise includes training involving simulators and simulations, individual and crew served live fire weapons qualification, and small unit collective force-on-force maneuver training. Upon completion, the exercise will have demonstrated the Army Reserve’s ability to maintain a combat ready Reserve element with proficiency in fundamental warrior skills. (Video provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891886
    VIRIN: 230721-A-IE493-2390
    Filename: DOD_109793334
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 

    US Army Reserve Warrior Exercise (WAREX)

