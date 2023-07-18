A short video detailing the 501st Combat Support Wing change of command that took place 18 July 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 09:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891880
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-BW249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109793275
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st Combat Support Wing change of command, by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
