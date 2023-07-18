Charlie West fly over of the 2023 National Jamboree

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A C-130 J-30 Super Hercules assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, flies a training route over Southern West Virginia during the 2023 National Jamboree, on July 27, 2023. More than 15,000 Scouts from around the United States and multiple foreign nations participated in the event hosted on the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve adjacent to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Southern West Virginia. More than 500 military personnel, including Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard, provided critical, congressionally mandated support for the event, including security, medical, meteorological, and aviation mission functions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)