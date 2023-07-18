Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie West fly over of the 2023 National Jamboree

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    A C-130 J-30 Super Hercules assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing, McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, flies a training route over Southern West Virginia during the 2023 National Jamboree, on July 27, 2023. More than 15,000 Scouts from around the United States and multiple foreign nations participated in the event hosted on the 14,000-acre Summit Bechtel Reserve adjacent to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Southern West Virginia. More than 500 military personnel, including Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard, provided critical, congressionally mandated support for the event, including security, medical, meteorological, and aviation mission functions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 09:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891876
    VIRIN: 230727-Z-QM802-1001
    Filename: DOD_109793169
    Length: 00:05:04
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie West fly over of the 2023 National Jamboree, by SMSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WVANG
    130th AW
    23 National Jamboree

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT