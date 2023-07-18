Inter-European Air Force Academy first ever Inter-African Development Seminar

The Inter-European Air Force Academy conducted its first Inter-African Development Seminar for 6 different countries. This course was tailored to enhance leadership abilities and more. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo)
