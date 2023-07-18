230721-KTN-AFNNews-IEAFA Graduation (no graphics)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230721-KTN-AFNNews-IEAFA Graduation

    GERMANY

    07.21.2023

    Video by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    On July 21st, the Inter-European Air Force Academy held its first Inter-African Development Seminar. Keynote speaker was the commander of US-AFAFRICA Warfare Center, Col. Dean Burke. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo)

    Date Posted: 07.28.2023
    Germany

    Tags: Kaiserslautern

    Sierra Leone
    Leadership
    Interoperability
    Morocco
    Nigeria
    Kaiserslautern

