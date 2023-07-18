Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 23.2 TB Live-fire Range B-Roll

    JAPAN

    07.28.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines conduct a mounted machine gun range during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.2, Combined Arms Training Center, Fuji, Japan, July 18, 2023. ARTP allows Marines to rehearse actions in a deployed environment to increase capabilities and problem-solving skills. The Marines are motor transport operators with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 07:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 891860
    VIRIN: 230728-M-GC823-1001
    Filename: DOD_109793012
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Range
    12th Marines
    3d Battalion
    Marines
    ARTP

