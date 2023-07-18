435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 435th Construction and Training Squadron hosted their first full Air Force Force Generation Silver Flag mission qualification course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 24-28, 2023. More than 150 total force U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 176th Civil Engineer Squadron, Air National Guard Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, 151st Civil Engineer Squadron, Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah, and 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, attended this year’s Silver Flag course. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)