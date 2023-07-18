Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.28.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 435th Construction and Training Squadron hosted their first full Air Force Force Generation Silver Flag mission qualification course at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 24-28, 2023. More than 150 total force U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 176th Civil Engineer Squadron, Air National Guard Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, 151st Civil Engineer Squadron, Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base, Utah, and 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, attended this year’s Silver Flag course. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 05:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 891852
    VIRIN: 230728-F-VY348-5425
    Filename: DOD_109792932
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, 435th CTS hosts first full AFFORGEN Silver Flag exercise, by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CRG
    Civil Engineering
    Silver Flag
    Ramstein
    Exercise
    CE
    435th CTS

