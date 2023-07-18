U.S. Marines patrol during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.2 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, July 15 to 24, 2023. ARTP allows Marines to rehearse actions in a deployed environment to increase capabilities and problem-solving skills. These Marines are with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 07:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|891848
|VIRIN:
|230728-M-GC823-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109792866
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, ARTP 23.2 Ground-sensing Platoon B-Roll, by LCpl Diego Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
