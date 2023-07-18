ARTP 23.2 COC Displacement B-Roll

U.S. Marines displace the combat operations center during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.2 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, July 15 to 24, 2023. ARTP allows Marines to rehearse actions in a deployed environment to increase capabilities and problem-solving skills. These Marines are with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Garcia)
