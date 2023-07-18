Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-12 and 336 AEW Wrap Up Northern Edge 23-2

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jose Angeles 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with 391st Fighter Squadron, 366th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, participated in Northern Edge (NE) 23-2 from Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 2-21, 2023. NE23-2 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to improve interoperability of participating forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jose Angeles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 05:17
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

