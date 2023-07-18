U.S. Air Force Airmen with 391st Fighter Squadron, 366th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, participated in Northern Edge (NE) 23-2 from Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 2-21, 2023. NE23-2 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to improve interoperability of participating forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jose Angeles)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2023 05:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|891845
|VIRIN:
|230728-M-RM278-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109792826
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MAG-12 and 336 AEW Wrap Up Northern Edge 23-2, by Sgt Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
