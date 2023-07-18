MAG-12 and 336 AEW Wrap Up Northern Edge 23-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/891845" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen with 391st Fighter Squadron, 366th Fighter Wing, and U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, participated in Northern Edge (NE) 23-2 from Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 2-21, 2023. NE23-2 is a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercise designed to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to improve interoperability of participating forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jose Angeles)